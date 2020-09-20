KERRY GRP PLC/S (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) Rating Increased to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

KERRY GRP PLC/S (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on KRYAY. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of KERRY GRP PLC/S in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of KERRY GRP PLC/S in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of KERRY GRP PLC/S in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of KERRY GRP PLC/S in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS KRYAY opened at $135.04 on Friday. KERRY GRP PLC/S has a 12-month low of $98.03 and a 12-month high of $141.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.14.

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and delivers technology based taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition and Consumer Foods.

