Lagardere SCA (OTCMKTS:LGDDF) Cut to “Equal Weight” at Barclays

Barclays cut shares of Lagardere SCA (OTCMKTS:LGDDF) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Shares of Lagardere SCA stock opened at $17.85 on Thursday. Lagardere SCA has a 52-week low of $8.69 and a 52-week high of $22.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.17 and a 200 day moving average of $14.48.
Lagardere SCA Company Profile
