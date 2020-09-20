Lagardere SCA (OTCMKTS:LGDDF) Cut to “Equal Weight” at Barclays

Posted by on Sep 20th, 2020

Barclays cut shares of Lagardere SCA (OTCMKTS:LGDDF) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Shares of Lagardere SCA stock opened at $17.85 on Thursday. Lagardere SCA has a 52-week low of $8.69 and a 52-week high of $22.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.17 and a 200 day moving average of $14.48.

Lagardere SCA Company Profile

Lagardère SCA engages in content publishing, production, broadcasting, and distribution business worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Lagardère Publishing, Lagardère Travel Retail, Lagardère Active, and Lagardère Sports and Entertainment. The Lagardère Publishing division includes book publishing and e-publishing businesses, which cover the areas of education, general literature, illustrated books, partworks, dictionaries, youth works, mobile games, and distribution in English, French, and Spanish languages.

