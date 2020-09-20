Nanosonics (OTCMKTS:NNCSF) Research Coverage Started at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Nanosonics (OTCMKTS:NNCSF) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.
Shares of OTCMKTS:NNCSF opened at $4.29 on Thursday. Nanosonics has a 52 week low of $2.67 and a 52 week high of $5.10.
Nanosonics Company Profile
