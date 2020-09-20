Nanosonics (OTCMKTS:NNCSF) Research Coverage Started at Goldman Sachs Group

Posted by on Sep 20th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Nanosonics (OTCMKTS:NNCSF) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NNCSF opened at $4.29 on Thursday. Nanosonics has a 52 week low of $2.67 and a 52 week high of $5.10.

Nanosonics Company Profile

Nanosonics Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of infection control and decontamination products and related technologies. The company manufactures and distributes the trophon ultrasound probe disinfector, and its associated consumables and accessories for reducing cross-contamination between patients and the spread of healthcare acquired infections.

Recommended Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

The Fly

Receive News & Ratings for Nanosonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nanosonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

KERRY GRP PLC/S Rating Increased to Overweight at Morgan Stanley
KERRY GRP PLC/S Rating Increased to Overweight at Morgan Stanley
Lagardere SCA Cut to “Equal Weight” at Barclays
Lagardere SCA Cut to “Equal Weight” at Barclays
Nanosonics Research Coverage Started at Goldman Sachs Group
Nanosonics Research Coverage Started at Goldman Sachs Group
Reliance Worldwide Stock Rating Lowered by UBS Group
Reliance Worldwide Stock Rating Lowered by UBS Group
Nel ASA Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Citigroup
Nel ASA Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Citigroup
Oxford BioMedica Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright
Oxford BioMedica Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report