Nanosonics (OTCMKTS:NNCSF) Research Coverage Started at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Nanosonics (OTCMKTS:NNCSF) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NNCSF opened at $4.29 on Thursday. Nanosonics has a 52 week low of $2.67 and a 52 week high of $5.10.

Nanosonics Company Profile

Nanosonics Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of infection control and decontamination products and related technologies. The company manufactures and distributes the trophon ultrasound probe disinfector, and its associated consumables and accessories for reducing cross-contamination between patients and the spread of healthcare acquired infections.

