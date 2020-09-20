Reliance Worldwide (OTCMKTS:RLLWF) Stock Rating Lowered by UBS Group

Reliance Worldwide (OTCMKTS:RLLWF) was downgraded by UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS RLLWF opened at $2.70 on Friday. Reliance Worldwide has a 52 week low of $1.09 and a 52 week high of $2.90.

Reliance Worldwide Company Profile

Reliance Worldwide Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies water flow, control, and monitoring products and solutions for residential, commercial, and industrial applications. It offers fittings and pipes, including plumbing fittings, piping, and related products for the installation and repair of water reticulation systems; pipe support systems; and firestop solutions.

