Reliance Worldwide (OTCMKTS:RLLWF) Stock Rating Lowered by UBS Group

Reliance Worldwide (OTCMKTS:RLLWF) was downgraded by UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS RLLWF opened at $2.70 on Friday. Reliance Worldwide has a 52 week low of $1.09 and a 52 week high of $2.90.
Reliance Worldwide Company Profile
Featured Article: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?
Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.