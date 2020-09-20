Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:PCELF) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:PCELF) in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Nel ASA in a research report on Friday, August 21st. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of PCELF stock opened at $26.50 on Thursday. Nel ASA has a one year low of $11.10 and a one year high of $36.10.

PowerCell Sweden AB (publ) develops and produces fuel cells and fuel cell systems for automotive, marine, and stationary applications in Sweden and internationally. It offers fuel cell stacks under the PowerCell S2, which is based on fuel cell technology used in back-up power generators in telecommunications applications and as a range extender for electrical vehicles; and PowerCell S3, which is used for power generation of renewable energy stored in hydrogen, as well as for fossil free propulsion in marine vessels or off-road equipment.

