Oxford BioMedica (OTCMKTS:OXBDF) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Oxford BioMedica (OTCMKTS:OXBDF) in a research report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating on shares of Oxford BioMedica in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Oxford BioMedica from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Oxford BioMedica in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating on shares of Oxford BioMedica in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oxford BioMedica currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.00.

OXBDF stock opened at $10.95 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.35. Oxford BioMedica has a twelve month low of $4.51 and a twelve month high of $11.85.

Oxford BioMedica plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and bioprocessing of lentiviral vector and cell therapy products for the treatment of various cancers, Parkinson's, central nervous system disorders, and ocular conditions in Europe and internationally. The company operates through Platform and Product segments.

