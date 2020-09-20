Pennon Group (OTCMKTS:PEGRF) Coverage Initiated at Royal Bank of Canada

Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Pennon Group (OTCMKTS:PEGRF) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of PEGRF stock opened at $13.70 on Friday. Pennon Group has a 1-year low of $9.82 and a 1-year high of $14.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.28.

Pennon Group Company Profile

Pennon Group Plc engages in the environmental infrastructure businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of European Union, China, and internationally. The company's Water segment comprises the regulated water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; and water services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire.

