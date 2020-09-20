Pennon Group (OTCMKTS:PEGRF) Coverage Initiated at Royal Bank of Canada

Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Pennon Group (OTCMKTS:PEGRF) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Shares of PEGRF stock opened at $13.70 on Friday. Pennon Group has a 1-year low of $9.82 and a 1-year high of $14.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.28.
Pennon Group Company Profile
