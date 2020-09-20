Truist Raises EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Price Target to $35.00

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) had its target price hoisted by Truist from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.65% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on EPR. Citigroup lifted their target price on EPR Properties from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on EPR Properties from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Finally, TheStreet cut EPR Properties from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. EPR Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.88.

Get EPR Properties alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EPR opened at $29.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 15.57, a quick ratio of 15.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.58. EPR Properties has a 1-year low of $12.56 and a 1-year high of $79.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 119.00 and a beta of 1.43.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($1.57). EPR Properties had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 2.01%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that EPR Properties will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Virginia E. Shanks acquired 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.00 per share, for a total transaction of $49,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,755. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in EPR Properties by 138.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in EPR Properties by 2,305.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in EPR Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in EPR Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in EPR Properties by 839.4% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 2,342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

About EPR Properties

EPR Properties is a specialty real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in properties in select market segments which require unique industry knowledge, while offering the potential for stable and attractive returns. Our total investments exceed $6.7 billion and our primary investment segments are Entertainment, Recreation and Education.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for EPR Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPR Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.