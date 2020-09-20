Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) PT Raised to $27.00

Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Truist from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 3.91% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Store Capital from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. ValuEngine raised Store Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Store Capital from $17.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Store Capital in a report on Monday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Store Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.73.

Store Capital stock opened at $28.10 on Friday. Store Capital has a 1-year low of $13.00 and a 1-year high of $40.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 24.43 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.75.

Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.28). Store Capital had a net margin of 39.73% and a return on equity of 6.06%. The business had revenue of $168.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Store Capital will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Store Capital news, CFO Catherine F. Long acquired 3,960 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.23 per share, with a total value of $99,910.80. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 266,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,728,058.87. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Store Capital by 102.6% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 363,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,593,000 after acquiring an additional 184,231 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Store Capital by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 3,687 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Store Capital by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 58,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 4,271 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Store Capital by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 29,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 9,846 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Store Capital by 59.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 247,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,895,000 after acquiring an additional 92,259 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in 2,255 property locations, substantially all of which are profit centers, in 49 states.

