Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Bank of America

Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Investec upgraded Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine raised Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BofA Securities raised Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

NYSE:RDY opened at $72.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a PE ratio of 47.64 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.75. Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories has a 12-month low of $33.33 and a 12-month high of $73.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $585.00 million during the quarter. Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 10.26%. Equities analysts forecast that Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories by 2.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories by 19.9% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories by 30.2% during the second quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories by 19.0% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories by 5.2% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. 12.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Proprietary Products. The Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosage with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

