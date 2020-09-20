Jabil (NYSE:JBL) PT Raised to $45.00

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) had its price target boosted by Citigroup from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Citigroup‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 34.65% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Jabil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Jabil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Jabil from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Jabil from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.44.

Get Jabil alerts:

Shares of NYSE:JBL opened at $33.42 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Jabil has a 12 month low of $17.63 and a 12 month high of $44.20.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 19th. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 4.35% and a net margin of 0.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Jabil will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Jabil news, Director Timothy L. Main sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 292,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,240,405. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Jabil in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,263,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Jabil in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Jabil by 266.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 33,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 24,466 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Jabil in the 2nd quarter valued at $946,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Jabil in the 2nd quarter valued at $771,000. Institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides electronic manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Recommended Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.