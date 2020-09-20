Tembo Gold (CVE:TEM) Trading Up 17.2%

Tembo Gold Corp (CVE:TEM)’s stock price was up 17.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17. Approximately 285,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 65% from the average daily volume of 173,102 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

The company has a market capitalization of $7.11 million and a P/E ratio of -82.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.16 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06.

Tembo Gold Company Profile (CVE:TEM)

Tembo Gold Corp., a junior mineral development company, acquires, explores, and develops gold projects in Tanzania and the rest of Africa. Its flagship project is the Tembo gold property that comprises 46 prospecting licenses and license applications covering an area of approximately 151 square kilometers located in the Lake Victoria goldfield district in northwest Tanzania.

See Also: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Tembo Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tembo Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.