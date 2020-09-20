Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:THTX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:THTX) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,260,000 shares, an increase of 8.6% from the August 15th total of 1,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 299,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of THTX opened at $2.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.21. The stock has a market cap of $201.77 million, a PE ratio of -10.92 and a beta of 1.46. Theratechnologies has a 1-year low of $1.33 and a 1-year high of $4.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Get Theratechnologies alerts:

Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $17.16 million for the quarter. Theratechnologies had a negative return on equity of 81.13% and a negative net margin of 28.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Theratechnologies will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Theratechnologies in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Theratechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Theratechnologies in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Theratechnologies in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.41.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of THTX. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Theratechnologies by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Theratechnologies by 62.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 64,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 24,700 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Theratechnologies by 4.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 149,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its position in Theratechnologies by 33.1% in the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 40,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Theratechnologies by 56.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 229,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 82,969 shares in the last quarter. 6.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Theratechnologies

Theratechnologies Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, addresses unmet medical needs to promote healthy living and improve quality of life among HIV patients. It offers EGRIFTA, for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in HIV-infected patients with lipodystrophy in Canada and the United States; and Trogarz, an injection refers to ibalizumab for the treatment of multidrug resistant HIV-1 infected patients in the United States.

Read More: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Receive News & Ratings for Theratechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theratechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.