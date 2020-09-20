Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $18.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Stora Enso is an integrated forest products company producing magazine papers, newsprint, fine papers and packaging boards, areas in which the Group is a global market leader. Stora Enso also conducts extensive sawmilling operations. To strengthen its market position and better serve customers in the United States, the company acquired the U.S.-based, Consolidated Papers, Inc. in 2000. “

Get Stora Enso Oyj alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on SEOAY. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Stora Enso Oyj in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Bank of America raised Stora Enso Oyj from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Stora Enso Oyj in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Pareto Securities raised Stora Enso Oyj from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Stora Enso Oyj from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stora Enso Oyj currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SEOAY opened at $16.55 on Thursday. Stora Enso Oyj has a 12-month low of $7.82 and a 12-month high of $16.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The company has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.25 and a 200 day moving average of $12.15.

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Stora Enso Oyj had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 9.72%. Equities research analysts predict that Stora Enso Oyj will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Stora Enso Oyj

Stora Enso Oyj provides renewable solutions for the packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions, and paper industries worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Consumer Board, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, and Paper. The Consumer Board division develops virgin fiber carton board used for packaging for liquid, food, pharmaceutical, and luxury goods.

Further Reading: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stora Enso Oyj (SEOAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stora Enso Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stora Enso Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.