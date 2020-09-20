Zacks Investment Research Lowers SOUTH32 LTD/S (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SOUTH32 LTD/S (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “South32 Limited is a resources company. The Company primarily produces alumina, aluminium, coal, manganese, nickel, silver, lead and zinc. South32 Limited is based in Perth, Australia. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued a hold rating on shares of SOUTH32 LTD/S in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of SOUTH32 LTD/S from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. HSBC raised shares of SOUTH32 LTD/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of SOUTH32 LTD/S in a research report on Friday, July 17th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of SOUTH32 LTD/S in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.75.

SOUHY stock opened at $8.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.25 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.52. SOUTH32 LTD/S has a fifty-two week low of $4.79 and a fifty-two week high of $10.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.77 and a 200-day moving average of $6.87.

SOUTH32 LTD/S Company Profile

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company primarily in Australia, Southern Africa, and South America. The company has a portfolio of assets producing alumina, aluminum, bauxite, energy and metallurgical coal, manganese ore and alloy, laterite ferronickel, silver, lead, and zinc.

