Royal Bank of Canada Lowers SEVERN TRENT PL/S (OTCMKTS:STRNY) to Sector Perform

SEVERN TRENT PL/S (OTCMKTS:STRNY) was downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SEVERN TRENT PL/S in a research note on Friday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. SEVERN TRENT PL/S presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:STRNY opened at $31.68 on Friday. SEVERN TRENT PL/S has a 52-week low of $22.52 and a 52-week high of $34.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.61.

Severn Trent Plc operates as a water and sewerage company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment provides water and sewerage services to approximately 4.3 million households and businesses in the Midlands and mid-Wales.

