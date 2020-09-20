Telefonica Deutschland (OTCMKTS:TELDF) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Telefonica Deutschland (OTCMKTS:TELDF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities researchers at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on TELDF. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Telefonica Deutschland in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Telefonica Deutschland in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS TELDF opened at $2.81 on Friday. Telefonica Deutschland has a 1-year low of $1.90 and a 1-year high of $3.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.81.

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG provides telecommunication and connectivity solutions to private and business customers in Germany. The company offers voice, data, and value added services in mobile and fixed line networks; and access to infrastructure and services for its wholesale partners. It also provides Unbundled Local Loop services, including fixed line telephony and high speed Internet; and digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things and data analytics.

