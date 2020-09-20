Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for United Utilities Group (OTCMKTS:UUGRY)

Posted by on Sep 20th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

United Utilities Group (OTCMKTS:UUGRY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on UUGRY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Utilities Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. ValuEngine lowered United Utilities Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of United Utilities Group stock opened at $22.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. United Utilities Group has a twelve month low of $17.28 and a twelve month high of $27.49. The firm has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.57.

United Utilities Group Company Profile

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of consulting and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers (km) of water pipes; 77,000 km of wastewater pipes; 568 wastewater treatment works; and 88 water treatment works.

Featured Article: What is a recession?

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for United Utilities Group (OTCMKTS:UUGRY)

Receive News & Ratings for United Utilities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Utilities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Stora Enso Oyj Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research
Stora Enso Oyj Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research
Zacks Investment Research Lowers SOUTH32 LTD/S to Hold
Zacks Investment Research Lowers SOUTH32 LTD/S to Hold
Royal Bank of Canada Lowers SEVERN TRENT PL/S to Sector Perform
Royal Bank of Canada Lowers SEVERN TRENT PL/S to Sector Perform
Telefonica Deutschland Rating Reiterated by Barclays
Telefonica Deutschland Rating Reiterated by Barclays
Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for United Utilities Group
Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for United Utilities Group
CCL Industries Stock Rating Upgraded by CIBC
CCL Industries Stock Rating Upgraded by CIBC


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report