Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for United Utilities Group (OTCMKTS:UUGRY)

United Utilities Group (OTCMKTS:UUGRY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on UUGRY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Utilities Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. ValuEngine lowered United Utilities Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of United Utilities Group stock opened at $22.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. United Utilities Group has a twelve month low of $17.28 and a twelve month high of $27.49. The firm has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.57.

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of consulting and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers (km) of water pipes; 77,000 km of wastewater pipes; 568 wastewater treatment works; and 88 water treatment works.

