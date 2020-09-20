CCL Industries (OTCMKTS:WIPKF) Stock Rating Upgraded by CIBC

CCL Industries (OTCMKTS:WIPKF) was upgraded by investment analysts at CIBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS WIPKF opened at $33.70 on Friday. CCL Industries has a one year low of $30.51 and a one year high of $36.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.90.

CCL Industries Company Profile

Winpak Ltd. manufactures and distributes packaging materials and related packaging machines in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Rigid Packaging and Flexible Lidding, Flexible Packaging, and Packaging Machinery. The company offers medical packaging products, including thermoforming films, pre-made cups, lidding films, die-cut lids, pouches, central supply room wraps and draping films, and packaging machinery; pharmaceutical packaging products, such as blister foils, pouch stock products, child-resistant blister lidding products, and cold form laminates; and laminations for pouches and lidding applications for personal care products, such as cosmetics, skin creams, and shampoos.

