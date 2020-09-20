Chardan Capital Boosts Exicure (OTCMKTS:XCUR) Price Target to $7.00

Exicure (OTCMKTS:XCUR) had its price objective increased by Chardan Capital from $5.00 to $7.00 in a report published on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on XCUR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exicure from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Exicure in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Guggenheim restated a buy rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Exicure in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Exicure in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.95.

Shares of XCUR stock opened at $2.05 on Thursday. Exicure has a 52-week low of $0.96 and a 52-week high of $3.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.20.

Exicure (OTCMKTS:XCUR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Exicure by 102.6% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 94,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 48,000 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exicure during the second quarter worth about $539,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exicure by 760.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 144,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 127,823 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Exicure by 458.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 119,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 98,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Exicure during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000.

