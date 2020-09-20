IMMUTEP LTD/S (NASDAQ:IMMP) Shares Gap Up to $1.60

IMMUTEP LTD/S (NASDAQ:IMMP) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.60, but opened at $2.03. IMMUTEP LTD/S shares last traded at $1.80, with a volume of 114,681 shares.

Separately, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of IMMUTEP LTD/S in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.26.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in IMMUTEP LTD/S stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in IMMUTEP LTD/S (NASDAQ:IMMP) by 651.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 131,038 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,595 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.34% of IMMUTEP LTD/S worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IMMUTEP LTD/S Company Profile (NASDAQ:IMMP)

Immutep Limited, a biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of biological products. The company develops immunotherapeutic products for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. Its therapeutics are based on the lymphocyte activation gene-3 (LAG-3) Ig fusion protein, a cell surface molecule that plays a role in regulating T cells.

