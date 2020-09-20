Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Hits New 1-Year High at $240.97

Irhythm Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:IRTC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $240.97 and last traded at $240.97, with a volume of 4174 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $227.66.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IRTC. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Irhythm Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer raised shares of Irhythm Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Irhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Colliers Securities raised shares of Irhythm Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Colliers Secur. raised shares of Irhythm Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Irhythm Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.10.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.99. The company has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.08 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $195.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.32.

Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $50.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.18 million. Irhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 28.50% and a negative return on equity of 50.23%. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.43) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Irhythm Technologies Inc will post -2.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kevin M. King sold 59,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.10, for a total transaction of $10,737,922.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Vort sold 11,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.71, for a total transaction of $1,224,509.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,495,438.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 140,790 shares of company stock valued at $22,543,122. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IRTC. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Irhythm Technologies by 87.8% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,689,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,450,000 after purchasing an additional 789,735 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Irhythm Technologies by 2,336.8% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 765,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,675,000 after purchasing an additional 733,766 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Irhythm Technologies by 141.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 862,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,142,000 after purchasing an additional 505,219 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Irhythm Technologies by 108.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,551,000 after buying an additional 186,888 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Irhythm Technologies by 553.6% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 185,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,478,000 after buying an additional 156,974 shares during the period.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. The company offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

