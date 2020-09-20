News (NASDAQ:NWSA) Sets New 1-Year High at $15.68

Shares of News Corp (NASDAQ:NWSA) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $15.68 and last traded at $15.49, with a volume of 69109 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.21.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NWSA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of News from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of News from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of News from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of News from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th.

The company has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. News had a positive return on equity of 1.40% and a negative net margin of 14.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that News Corp will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. News’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.91%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of News in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of News by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,039,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,328,000 after purchasing an additional 72,167 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of News by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,508,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,535,000 after purchasing an additional 292,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of News by 143.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,786,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051,919 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of News by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 443,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,978,000 after purchasing an additional 73,681 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.84% of the company’s stock.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and DJX through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, Websites, mobile device applications, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, video, and podcasts.

