Mission Ready Solutions (CVE:MRS) Shares Gap Up to $0.09

Mission Ready Solutions Inc (CVE:MRS) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.09, but opened at $0.24. Mission Ready Solutions shares last traded at $0.23, with a volume of 7,978,220 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of $24.51 million and a P/E ratio of -5.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 178.08.

About Mission Ready Solutions (CVE:MRS)

Mission Ready Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides decontamination, cleaning, and repair services of protective services gear to defense, security, and protective services agencies in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Consulting and Manufacturer Representation; and Inspection, Cleaning, and Repair Services.

Recommended Story: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Mission Ready Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mission Ready Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.