Contrasting Meritage Hospitality Group (OTCMKTS:MHGU) & Darden Restaurants (OTCMKTS:DRI)

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) and Meritage Hospitality Group (OTCMKTS:MHGU) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Darden Restaurants and Meritage Hospitality Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Darden Restaurants 0 14 19 0 2.58 Meritage Hospitality Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Darden Restaurants presently has a consensus price target of $92.38, suggesting a potential upside of 2.67%. Given Darden Restaurants’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Darden Restaurants is more favorable than Meritage Hospitality Group.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Darden Restaurants and Meritage Hospitality Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Darden Restaurants $7.81 billion 1.50 -$52.40 million $3.13 28.74 Meritage Hospitality Group $467.55 million 0.20 $12.06 million N/A N/A

Meritage Hospitality Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Darden Restaurants.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

88.7% of Darden Restaurants shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Darden Restaurants shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Darden Restaurants and Meritage Hospitality Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Darden Restaurants -0.67% 16.68% 3.95% Meritage Hospitality Group 1.01% 6.38% 0.79%

Risk & Volatility

Darden Restaurants has a beta of 1.34, meaning that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Meritage Hospitality Group has a beta of 0.37, meaning that its share price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Darden Restaurants beats Meritage Hospitality Group on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands. The company was founded in 1968 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

Meritage Hospitality Group Company Profile

Meritage Hospitality Group Inc. operates quick-service and casual dining restaurants. The company operates restaurants under the Wendy's, Twisted Rooster, Crooked Goose, Freighters Eatery & Taproom, and Wheelhouse Kitchen & Cocktails brand names. As of November 13, 2018, it operated 314 restaurants in Arkansas, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, and Virginia. The company was formerly known as Thomas Edison Inns, Inc. and changed its name to Meritage Hospitality Group Inc. in May 1996. Meritage Hospitality Group Inc. was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.