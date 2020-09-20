Financial Analysis: Western Energy Services (OTCMKTS:WEEEF) versus Borr Drilling (OTCMKTS:BORR)

Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR) and Western Energy Services (OTCMKTS:WEEEF) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Borr Drilling and Western Energy Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Borr Drilling -89.94% -22.75% -8.67% Western Energy Services -56.14% -16.28% -8.09%

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Borr Drilling and Western Energy Services, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Borr Drilling 0 0 0 0 N/A Western Energy Services 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

30.8% of Borr Drilling shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Borr Drilling and Western Energy Services’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Borr Drilling $334.10 million 0.26 -$297.60 million N/A N/A Western Energy Services $148.01 million 0.13 -$61.01 million N/A N/A

Western Energy Services has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Borr Drilling.

Risk & Volatility

Borr Drilling has a beta of 5.46, suggesting that its stock price is 446% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Western Energy Services has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Borr Drilling beats Western Energy Services on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Borr Drilling Company Profile

Borr Drilling Limited operates as an offshore drilling contractor to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It owns, contracts, and operates jack-up rigs for operations in shallow-water areas, including the provision of related equipment and work crews to conduct oil and gas drilling and workover operations for exploration and production. The company serves oil and gas exploration and production companies, such as integrated oil companies, state-owned national oil companies, and independent oil and gas companies. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of 27 jack-up drilling rigs and one semi-submersible rig. The company was formerly known as Magni Drilling Limited and changed its name to Borr Drilling Limited in December 2016.Borr Drilling Limited was founded in 2016 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Western Energy Services Company Profile

Western Energy Services Corp. operates as an oilfield service company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Contract Drilling and Production Services segments. The Contract Drilling segment includes drilling rig and related ancillary equipment services. The Production Services segment offers well servicing rig and related equipment services. This segment also provides oilfield rental equipment services to other oilfield service companies. The company had a fleet of 57 drilling rigs; and 66 service rigs. It serves crude oil and natural gas exploration and production companies. Western Energy Services Corp. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

