Cal Dive International (OTCMKTS:CDVIQ) vs. Franks International (OTCMKTS:FI) Critical Review

Cal Dive International (OTCMKTS:CDVIQ) and Franks International (NYSE:FI) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Cal Dive International and Franks International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cal Dive International N/A N/A N/A Franks International -63.77% -9.50% -7.82%

This is a summary of recent ratings for Cal Dive International and Franks International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cal Dive International 0 0 0 0 N/A Franks International 0 1 0 0 2.00

Franks International has a consensus price target of $2.00, suggesting a potential downside of 15.97%. Given Franks International’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Franks International is more favorable than Cal Dive International.

Volatility and Risk

Cal Dive International has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Franks International has a beta of 1.29, meaning that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cal Dive International and Franks International’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cal Dive International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Franks International $579.92 million 0.93 -$235.33 million ($0.33) -7.21

Cal Dive International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Franks International.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

47.3% of Franks International shares are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of Cal Dive International shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.8% of Franks International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Franks International beats Cal Dive International on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cal Dive International Company Profile

Cal Dive International, Inc. operates as a marine contractor that provides manned diving, pipelay and pipe burial, platform installation and salvage, and light well intervention services to the offshore oil and natural gas industry. It owns a fleet of dive support vessels and construction barges. The company has operations in the Gulf of Mexico Outer Continental Shelf, the Northeastern United States, Latin America, Southeast Asia, China, Australia, West Africa, the Middle East, and Europe. Cal Dive International, Inc. was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. On March 3, 2015, Cal Dive International, Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

Franks International Company Profile

Frank's International N.V. provides various engineered tubular services for the oil and gas exploration and production, and oilfield services companies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: International Services, U.S. Services, Tubular Sales, and Blackhawk. Its tubular services include the handling and installation of multiple joints of pipe to establish a cased wellbore; and the installation of smaller diameter pipe inside a cased wellbore to provide a conduit for produced oil and gas to reach the surface. The company also designs, manufactures, and sells outside diameter (OD) pipes, connectors, and casing attachments; and provides specialized fabrication and welding services in support of deep water projects, including drilling and production risers, flowlines and pipeline end terminations, and long length tubulars for use as caissons or pilings. In addition, it offers specialty well construction and well intervention services and products; and distributes OD pipes manufactured by third parties. Frank's International N.V. was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Den Helder, the Netherlands.

