Analyzing XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) and Verra Mobility (NYSE:VRRM)

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) and Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for XPO Logistics and Verra Mobility, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score XPO Logistics 0 3 11 0 2.79 Verra Mobility 0 0 6 0 3.00

XPO Logistics presently has a consensus price target of $88.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1.51%. Verra Mobility has a consensus price target of $13.25, suggesting a potential upside of 36.74%. Given Verra Mobility’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Verra Mobility is more favorable than XPO Logistics.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

95.9% of XPO Logistics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.8% of Verra Mobility shares are held by institutional investors. 18.9% of XPO Logistics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Verra Mobility shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares XPO Logistics and Verra Mobility’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XPO Logistics $16.65 billion 0.48 $419.00 million $4.03 21.51 Verra Mobility $416.72 million 3.76 $33.34 million $0.65 14.91

XPO Logistics has higher revenue and earnings than Verra Mobility. Verra Mobility is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than XPO Logistics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

XPO Logistics has a beta of 2.44, suggesting that its stock price is 144% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Verra Mobility has a beta of 1.44, suggesting that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares XPO Logistics and Verra Mobility’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XPO Logistics 0.82% 9.11% 1.73% Verra Mobility 4.17% 26.82% 6.54%

Summary

XPO Logistics beats Verra Mobility on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc. provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company's Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services. Its Logistics segment offers a range of contract logistics services, including value-added warehousing and distribution, e-commerce fulfillment, cold chain solutions, reverse logistics, packaging and labeling, factory support, aftermarket support, inventory management and personalization services; and engineered and customized solutions and supply chain optimization services; The company offers its services to customers in various industries, such as retail, e-commerce, food and beverage, consumer packaged goods. XPO Logistics, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

About Verra Mobility

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes. This segment serves municipalities, counties, school districts, and law enforcement agencies. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration solutions to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners. The company is headquartered in Mesa, Arizona.

