Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) versus Wowjoint (NYSE:BWOWF) Head to Head Contrast

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) and Wowjoint (OTCMKTS:BWOWF) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Get Hyster-Yale Materials Handling alerts:

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wowjoint has a beta of 4.03, suggesting that its share price is 303% more volatile than the S&P 500.

43.7% of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.9% of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Hyster-Yale Materials Handling and Wowjoint’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hyster-Yale Materials Handling 1.15% 6.31% 1.93% Wowjoint N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Hyster-Yale Materials Handling and Wowjoint’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hyster-Yale Materials Handling $3.29 billion 0.21 $35.80 million N/A N/A Wowjoint N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has higher revenue and earnings than Wowjoint.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling and Wowjoint, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hyster-Yale Materials Handling 0 1 0 0 2.00 Wowjoint 0 0 0 0 N/A

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling currently has a consensus target price of $38.00, indicating a potential downside of 6.01%. Given Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Hyster-Yale Materials Handling is more favorable than Wowjoint.

Summary

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling beats Wowjoint on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Company Profile

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. It manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. The company markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships. It also sells aftermarket parts under the Hyster and Yale, as well as UNISOURCE and PREMIER brands to Hyster and Yale dealers for the service of competitor lift trucks. In addition, the company produces and distributes attachments, forks, and lift tables under the Bolzoni, Auramo, and Meyer brand names. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

Wowjoint Company Profile

Wowjoint Holdings Limited provides infrastructure solutions for customized heavy duty lifting and carrying machinery used in various projects worldwide. The company's machine supply products include bridge erection machines, such as launching machines, and MSS and molds; material handling products comprising special carriers, straddle carriers, slab mobilift with double cantilevers, wind power handling equipment, and gantry cranes; and trollies that include tire, flat, and low frame trollies, as well as trollies for transporting railway panels. Its machine supply products also comprise bridge replacement gantries for highway and railway bridges; and marine hoists. In addition, the company offers rental services for equipment, including T-beam launching machines, segment lifters, special launching carriers, special carriers, tire trollies, and mobilift with double cantilevers. Further, it provides various construction and engineering services related to bridge construction and rail services, such as solutions on erection of prefabricated bridge/viaduct and rebuilding replacement of old bridges. Additionally, the company offers subcontracting services comprising job sit services through operating machines for bridge erection, bridge rebuilding, lifting, and transporting at prefabrication yards, as well as equipment move commissioning. The company was founded in 1996 and is based in Beijing, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.