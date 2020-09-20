Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) & The AZEK (NASDAQ:AZEK) Head-To-Head Analysis

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) and The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Entegris and The AZEK’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Entegris $1.59 billion 5.64 $254.86 million $1.93 34.49 The AZEK N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Entegris has higher revenue and earnings than The AZEK.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Entegris and The AZEK, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Entegris 0 2 3 0 2.60 The AZEK 0 0 0 0 N/A

Entegris currently has a consensus price target of $84.33, indicating a potential upside of 26.70%. Given Entegris’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Entegris is more favorable than The AZEK.

Profitability

This table compares Entegris and The AZEK’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Entegris 13.51% 25.58% 11.55% The AZEK N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

97.8% of Entegris shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.7% of The AZEK shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Entegris shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Entegris beats The AZEK on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc. develops, manufactures, and supplies micro contamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH). The SCEM segment offers high-performance and high-purity process chemistries, gases, and materials, as well as delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advanced manufacturing processes. The MC segment provides solutions to filter and purify critical liquid chemistries and gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes and other high-technology industries. The AMH segment develops solutions to monitor, protect, transport, and deliver critical liquid chemistries, wafers, and other substrates for application in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries. The company's customers include semiconductor device manufacturers, semiconductor equipment makers, gas and chemical manufacturing companies, wafer grower companies, and manufacturers of high-precision electronics; and flat panel display equipment makers, materials suppliers and panel manufacturers, and manufacturers of hard disk drive components and devices. It also serves manufacturers and suppliers in the solar and life science industries, electrical discharge machining customers, glass and glass container manufacturers, aerospace manufacturers, and manufacturers of biomedical implantation devices. The company was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Billerica, Massachusetts.

About The AZEK

The AZEK Company Inc. engages in manufacturing and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. Its products include trims, decks, porches, moldings, rails, pavers, and bathroom and locker systems, as well as extruded plastic sheet products and other non-fabricated products for special applications in industrial markets. The company was formerly known as CPG Newco LLC and changed its name to The AZEK Company Inc. in June 2020. The AZEK Company Inc. was founded in 2013 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

