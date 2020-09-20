Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) & MAXIMUS (NYSE:MMS) Head to Head Analysis

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) and MAXIMUS (NYSE:MMS) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Phreesia and MAXIMUS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Phreesia -13.86% -18.50% -11.69% MAXIMUS 6.41% 17.29% 10.88%

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Phreesia and MAXIMUS, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Phreesia 0 2 8 0 2.80 MAXIMUS 0 1 1 1 3.00

Phreesia presently has a consensus price target of $31.90, suggesting a potential upside of 6.83%. MAXIMUS has a consensus price target of $85.00, suggesting a potential upside of 21.10%. Given MAXIMUS’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe MAXIMUS is more favorable than Phreesia.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

78.4% of Phreesia shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.2% of MAXIMUS shares are held by institutional investors. 28.2% of Phreesia shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of MAXIMUS shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Phreesia has a beta of 1.52, indicating that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MAXIMUS has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Phreesia and MAXIMUS’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Phreesia $124.78 million 9.09 -$20.29 million ($4.50) -6.64 MAXIMUS $2.89 billion 1.49 $240.82 million $3.72 18.87

MAXIMUS has higher revenue and earnings than Phreesia. Phreesia is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MAXIMUS, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

MAXIMUS beats Phreesia on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Phreesia

Phreesia, Inc. provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company's Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process and an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments. It deploys its platform in a range of modalities, including through Phreesia Mobile, a patients' mobile device; Phreesia Dashboard, a Web-based dashboard for providers; PhreesiaPads, which are self-service intake tablets; and Arrivals Stations that are on-site kiosks. The company's Phreesia Platform provides a registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, and cost estimation tools; clinical support solution that collects clinical intake and PRO data for approximately 25 specialties; appointments solution for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking; and life sciences solution to deliver targeted and clinically relevant marketing content to patients. It serves patients, healthcare provider organizations, and life sciences companies. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About MAXIMUS

MAXIMUS, Inc. provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. The company's Health Services segment offers various BPS, appeals, and assessments for state, provincial, and national government programs, including Medicaid, Children's Health Insurance Program, Affordable Care Act, Health Insurance British Columbia, Health Assessment Advisory Service contract, and Preadmission Screening and Resident Reviews. This segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan enrollment counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and renewal; document and record management; payment processing and administration; and digital eHealth and wellbeing solutions. It also provides independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessment; occupational health clinical assessment; specialized consulting; and centralized multilingual customer contact centers and multichannel self-service options for enrollment. The company's U.S. Federal Services segment offers centralized citizen engagement centers and support services; document and record management; case management, citizen engagement, and consumer education; independent medical reviews and worker's compensation benefit appeals; and Medicare and Medicaid appeals, and program eligibility appeals. It also provides modernization of systems and information technology infrastructure; infrastructure operations and support services; software development, operations, and management services; and data analytics services. The company's Human Services segment offers national, state, provincial, and local human services agencies, as well as various BPS and related consulting services. It also provides management tools and professional consulting, program consulting, and tax credit and employer services. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

