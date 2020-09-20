Financial Comparison: Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) vs. Advantage Oil & Gas (NYSE:AAVVF)

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) and Advantage Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Occidental Petroleum and Advantage Oil & Gas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Occidental Petroleum -54.47% -8.97% -1.91% Advantage Oil & Gas -134.64% -0.78% -0.55%

68.3% of Occidental Petroleum shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.5% of Advantage Oil & Gas shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Occidental Petroleum shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Occidental Petroleum has a beta of 1.82, meaning that its stock price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Advantage Oil & Gas has a beta of 2.05, meaning that its stock price is 105% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Occidental Petroleum and Advantage Oil & Gas’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Occidental Petroleum $21.23 billion 0.51 -$667.00 million $1.45 8.03 Advantage Oil & Gas $207.42 million 1.21 -$18.58 million N/A N/A

Advantage Oil & Gas has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Occidental Petroleum.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Occidental Petroleum and Advantage Oil & Gas, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Occidental Petroleum 5 10 6 0 2.05 Advantage Oil & Gas 0 3 3 0 2.50

Occidental Petroleum currently has a consensus target price of $18.28, indicating a potential upside of 56.89%. Advantage Oil & Gas has a consensus target price of $2.30, indicating a potential upside of 72.93%. Given Advantage Oil & Gas’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Advantage Oil & Gas is more favorable than Occidental Petroleum.

Summary

Advantage Oil & Gas beats Occidental Petroleum on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The Chemical segment manufactures and markets basic chemicals, including chlorine, caustic soda, chlorinated organics, potassium chemicals, ethylene dichloride, chlorinated isocyanurates, sodium silicates, and calcium chloride; vinyls comprising vinyl chloride monomer, polyvinyl chloride, and ethylene. The Midstream and Marketing segment gathers, processes, transports, stores, purchases, and markets oil, condensate, NGLs, natural gas, carbon dioxide, and power. This segment also trades around its assets consisting of transportation and storage capacity; and invests in entities. Occidental Petroleum Corporation was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Advantage Oil & Gas

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 200 net sections of land in Glacier, Wembley, and Valhalla, Alberta. It provides natural gas and natural gas liquids primarily through marketing companies. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

