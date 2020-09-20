Head to Head Review: Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) vs. First Northern Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNRN)

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) and First Northern Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNRN) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Columbia Financial and First Northern Community Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Columbia Financial 15.61% 5.14% 0.63% First Northern Community Bancorp 23.22% 11.44% 0.93%

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Columbia Financial and First Northern Community Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Columbia Financial 0 0 1 0 3.00 First Northern Community Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Columbia Financial presently has a consensus price target of $15.50, suggesting a potential upside of 35.25%. Given Columbia Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Columbia Financial is more favorable than First Northern Community Bancorp.

Volatility and Risk

Columbia Financial has a beta of 0.23, indicating that its stock price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Northern Community Bancorp has a beta of 0.56, indicating that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Columbia Financial and First Northern Community Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Columbia Financial $292.72 million 4.50 $54.72 million $0.48 23.88 First Northern Community Bancorp $56.19 million 1.86 $14.72 million N/A N/A

Columbia Financial has higher revenue and earnings than First Northern Community Bancorp.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

18.0% of Columbia Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.0% of First Northern Community Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Columbia Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.5% of First Northern Community Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Columbia Financial beats First Northern Community Bancorp on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Columbia Financial Company Profile

Columbia Financial, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Columbia Bank that provides financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company offers non-interest bearing demand deposits, such as individual checking and commercial checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts comprising interest earning checking accounts and municipal accounts; and savings and club accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides loans, including commercial real estate and multifamily loans, one- to four-family residential loans, commercial business loans, construction loans, home equity loans and advances, and other consumer loans. In addition, the company offers title insurance products; and wealth management services. It operates 50 full-service banking offices in 10 of New Jersey's 21 counties. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Fair Lawn, New Jersey. Columbia Financial, Inc. is a subsidiary of Columbia Bank MHC.

First Northern Community Bancorp Company Profile

First Northern Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Northern Bank of Dixon that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small to medium sized businesses. The company accepts demand, interest-bearing transaction, savings and money market, and time deposits. Its loan products commercial, commercial real estate, agriculture, residential mortgage, residential construction, and consumer loans. The company also offers credit cards; investment and brokerage services; alternative investment products, and fiduciary and other financial services; and equipment leasing, merchant card processing, payroll, and international banking services through third parties. In addition, it provides issues cashier's checks; sells travelers' checks; rents safe deposit boxes; and provides other customary banking services. The company operates 10 full service branches located in the cities of Auburn, Davis, Dixon, Fairfield, Roseville, Sacramento, Vacaville, West Sacramento, Winters, and Woodland; a satellite banking office inside a retirement community in the city of Davis; residential mortgage loan offices in Davis and Sonoma; and a commercial loan office in the Contra Costa County city of Walnut Creek. First Northern Community Bancorp was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Dixon, California.

