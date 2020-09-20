$40.87 Million in Sales Expected for Endeavour Silver Corp (NYSE:EXK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Endeavour Silver Corp (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) will post $40.87 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Endeavour Silver’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $35.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $47.58 million. Endeavour Silver reported sales of $28.59 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 43%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Endeavour Silver will report full-year sales of $119.17 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $100.70 million to $150.39 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $193.93 million, with estimates ranging from $156.30 million to $277.43 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Endeavour Silver.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The mining company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Endeavour Silver had a negative net margin of 41.66% and a negative return on equity of 28.03%. The company had revenue of $20.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.54 million.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EXK. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from $3.25 to $5.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from $4.50 to $6.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Endeavour Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from $2.80 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of Endeavour Silver from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Endeavour Silver presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.54.

NYSE:EXK opened at $4.11 on Friday. Endeavour Silver has a 52 week low of $0.99 and a 52 week high of $4.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.03 and a 200 day moving average of $2.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $637.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.26 and a beta of 1.45.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Endeavour Silver in the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. Creative Planning increased its stake in Endeavour Silver by 98.9% in the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,767 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 11,319 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new position in Endeavour Silver in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,453,000. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Endeavour Silver by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Endeavour Silver in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. 16.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold deposits and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the Guanaceví mine in Durango; the Bolañitos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Cubo mine in Guanajuato.

