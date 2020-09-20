$758.73 Million in Sales Expected for Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) will announce $758.73 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Marathon Oil’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $898.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $680.00 million. Marathon Oil posted sales of $1.35 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 43.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Marathon Oil will report full-year sales of $3.08 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.89 billion to $3.28 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.09 billion to $3.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Marathon Oil.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.02. Marathon Oil had a negative return on equity of 3.67% and a negative net margin of 16.03%. The firm had revenue of $272.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.54 million.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Marathon Oil from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, June 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. UBS Group increased their price target on Marathon Oil from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. TheStreet downgraded Marathon Oil from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on Marathon Oil from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.76.

Shares of MRO opened at $4.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.39. Marathon Oil has a 52-week low of $3.02 and a 52-week high of $14.07. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 3.22.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 161,786 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 121,646 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 221,847 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares during the period. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,587 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 63,812 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823 shares during the period. 70.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States and International. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

