KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:KREF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:KREF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.92.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KREF. Citigroup downgraded shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.50 target price on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th.

In other KKR Real Estate Finance Trust news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 20,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $382,154.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Value Spn-Kref Holdin Tactical sold 94,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.56, for a total transaction of $1,748,352.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 133,570 shares of company stock worth $2,476,884. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KREF. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 290.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 187,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,746,000 after acquiring an additional 139,220 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $397,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 25,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 86,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 4,843 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

KREF stock opened at $17.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 517.56 and a quick ratio of 517.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87 and a beta of 0.64. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 1 year low of $6.84 and a 1 year high of $22.03.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 9.44%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s payout ratio is 102.99%.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. The company engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to commercial real estate, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

