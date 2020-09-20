VBI Vaccines Inc (NASDAQ:VBIV) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of VBI Vaccines Inc (NASDAQ:VBIV) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.25.

VBIV has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of VBI Vaccines in a report on Monday, June 29th. Raymond James raised shares of VBI Vaccines from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VBI Vaccines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of VBI Vaccines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of VBI Vaccines in a report on Thursday, August 27th.

VBIV opened at $3.58 on Friday. VBI Vaccines has a twelve month low of $0.47 and a twelve month high of $6.93. The company has a market capitalization of $827.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.77 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 5.77, a current ratio of 5.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.52.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $0.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.86 million. VBI Vaccines had a negative net margin of 2,467.47% and a negative return on equity of 46.47%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that VBI Vaccines will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in VBI Vaccines by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 26,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in VBI Vaccines during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in VBI Vaccines during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in VBI Vaccines by 832.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,437 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 31,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in VBI Vaccines during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 42.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VBI Vaccines Company Profile

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines to address unmet needs in infectious disease and immuno-oncology in Israel and internationally. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B vaccine for adults, children, and newborns; and eVLP, a vaccine platform for the design of enveloped virus-like particle vaccines that closely mimic the structure of the target virus.

