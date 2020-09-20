Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $281.87 Million

Equities analysts expect Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) to announce $281.87 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Federal Signal’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $285.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $277.80 million. Federal Signal posted sales of $308.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Federal Signal will report full-year sales of $1.14 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.15 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Federal Signal.

Get Federal Signal alerts:

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.11. Federal Signal had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The firm had revenue of $270.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FSS shares. Colliers Secur. started coverage on shares of Federal Signal in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Federal Signal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of Federal Signal in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

In other Federal Signal news, Director William F. Owens sold 25,000 shares of Federal Signal stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total value of $833,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 73,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,465,220.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Federal Signal by 106.5% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 987 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Federal Signal in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Federal Signal by 20.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,965 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Federal Signal by 1,095.6% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,053 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,714 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Federal Signal by 30.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the period. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FSS stock opened at $31.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.99 and a 200-day moving average of $29.36. Federal Signal has a 12-month low of $23.32 and a 12-month high of $35.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.12.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 20th. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is 17.88%.

About Federal Signal

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

Further Reading: Yield Curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Federal Signal (FSS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Signal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Signal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.