Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $422.55 Million

Equities analysts expect Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) to announce sales of $422.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Fabrinet’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $426.01 million and the lowest is $420.00 million. Fabrinet reported sales of $399.30 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fabrinet will report full year sales of $1.76 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.84 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $2.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Fabrinet.

Get Fabrinet alerts:

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 17th. The technology company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.09. Fabrinet had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The company had revenue of $405.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year.

FN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $59.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fabrinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Northland Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Fabrinet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.22.

In other news, CEO Seamus Grady sold 30,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total value of $2,173,113.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 123,921 shares in the company, valued at $8,815,739.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Toh-Seng Ng sold 12,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total transaction of $809,128.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,362,933.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,230 shares of company stock worth $4,173,878 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 21.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,103,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $256,164,000 after purchasing an additional 720,417 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 10.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,149,532 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,718,000 after purchasing an additional 107,115 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 8.4% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 835,126 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,564,000 after purchasing an additional 64,955 shares during the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 8.4% during the first quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 806,969 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,028,000 after purchasing an additional 62,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 23.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 634,083 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,597,000 after purchasing an additional 118,670 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.11% of the company’s stock.

FN stock opened at $62.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.46. Fabrinet has a 12-month low of $44.00 and a 12-month high of $76.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

About Fabrinet

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, packaging, integration, final assembly, and test.

Featured Story: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fabrinet (FN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.