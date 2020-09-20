$92.57 Million in Sales Expected for LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) to announce $92.57 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for LivePerson’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $92.35 million to $92.80 million. LivePerson posted sales of $75.18 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LivePerson will report full-year sales of $359.27 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $357.73 million to $361.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $441.88 million, with estimates ranging from $429.96 million to $450.66 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for LivePerson.

Get LivePerson alerts:

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.11. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 57.08% and a negative net margin of 33.59%. The firm had revenue of $91.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.00 million.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Roth Capital lifted their price target on LivePerson from $53.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on LivePerson from $49.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on LivePerson from $34.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Mizuho boosted their target price on LivePerson from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on LivePerson from $33.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.50.

In related news, Director William Wesemann sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total value of $146,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,775,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daryl Carlough sold 1,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $48,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,598 shares of company stock worth $3,597,103. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in LivePerson by 28.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,595 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 3,240 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in LivePerson by 2.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 197,158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,485,000 after buying an additional 4,236 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in LivePerson by 2.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 882,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,076,000 after buying an additional 21,315 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in LivePerson by 17.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in LivePerson during the first quarter valued at about $228,000. Institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LPSN opened at $47.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.90. LivePerson has a 1 year low of $14.08 and a 1 year high of $63.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.34 and a beta of 1.40.

About LivePerson

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

Read More: Hold Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LivePerson (LPSN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LivePerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivePerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.