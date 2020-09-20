Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.40.

AKRO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Akero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $31.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Akero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $36.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st.

Get Akero Therapeutics alerts:

AKRO stock opened at $37.00 on Friday. Akero Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $10.78 and a 52-week high of $41.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.62 and a beta of 0.46.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.09. On average, equities analysts forecast that Akero Therapeutics will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Global Strategic Fund I. Venbio sold 108,064 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total value of $3,722,804.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Apple Tree Partners Iv, L.P. purchased 415,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.00 per share, with a total value of $14,940,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.09% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 43.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 53.8% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 60.0% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. 62.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Akero Therapeutics Company Profile

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of transformative treatments for serious metabolic diseases with high unmet medical need. Its lead product candidate is AKR-001, which completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis disease.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for Akero Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akero Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.