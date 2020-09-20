FY2021 EPS Estimates for Snap-on Incorporated Cut by Analyst (NYSE:SNA)

Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) – Equities researchers at Northcoast Research dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Snap-on in a research note issued on Thursday, September 17th. Northcoast Research analyst T. Hayes now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $10.22 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $10.27. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Snap-on’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.81 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $143.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Snap-on from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.50.

NYSE:SNA opened at $147.53 on Friday. Snap-on has a 52 week low of $90.72 and a 52 week high of $172.61. The firm has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.34.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.03). Snap-on had a return on equity of 17.12% and a net margin of 16.71%. The business had revenue of $724.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.22 earnings per share. Snap-on’s revenue was down 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 2,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Snap-on by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 9,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 27,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.25, for a total value of $4,141,791.50. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 35.24%.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

