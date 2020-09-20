Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirty-five research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $85.31.

Several research firms have recently commented on ATVI. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th.

ATVI opened at $80.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.19. Activision Blizzard has a 52-week low of $50.25 and a 52-week high of $87.73.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.30. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 25.96% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Research analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Dennis M. Durkin sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total transaction of $4,175,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 442,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,919,436.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Claudine Macartney sold 12,902 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.06, for a total value of $1,110,346.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,904 shares of company stock valued at $5,286,012 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,364,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 0.8% in the second quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 17,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 3.8% in the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 0.3% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 42,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,546,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 20.1% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

