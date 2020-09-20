City Office REIT Inc (NYSE:CIO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $39.28 Million

Analysts predict that City Office REIT Inc (NYSE:CIO) will announce $39.28 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for City Office REIT’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $39.01 million and the highest is $39.45 million. City Office REIT reported sales of $38.95 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that City Office REIT will report full-year sales of $157.56 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $156.02 million to $158.86 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $163.09 million, with estimates ranging from $157.20 million to $169.31 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for City Office REIT.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.29). City Office REIT had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 0.78%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CIO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of City Office REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of City Office REIT from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of City Office REIT from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.35.

Shares of NYSE:CIO opened at $7.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.03. The company has a market cap of $334.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.10 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 4.12. City Office REIT has a one year low of $6.50 and a one year high of $14.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 8th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 7th. City Office REIT’s payout ratio is 51.28%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CIO. FMR LLC bought a new position in City Office REIT in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in City Office REIT in the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in City Office REIT by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 12,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in City Office REIT in the 1st quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in City Office REIT by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

City Office REIT Company Profile

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At December 31, 2018, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.7 million square feet of net rentable area (?NRA?).

