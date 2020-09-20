Workspace Group plc (LON:WKP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Workspace Group plc (LON:WKP) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 925.83 ($12.10).

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Workspace Group in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Workspace Group from GBX 815 ($10.65) to GBX 800 ($10.45) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Workspace Group from GBX 930 ($12.15) to GBX 700 ($9.15) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Workspace Group from GBX 875 ($11.43) to GBX 775 ($10.13) and set a “sector performer” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “reduce” rating on shares of Workspace Group in a research note on Thursday, July 9th.

In related news, insider Graham Clemett sold 5,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 682 ($8.91), for a total transaction of £39,535.54 ($51,660.19). Also, insider Stephen Hubbard acquired 8,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 591 ($7.72) per share, with a total value of £49,348.50 ($64,482.56).

Workspace Group stock opened at GBX 517 ($6.76) on Friday. Workspace Group has a 1-year low of GBX 420.88 ($5.50) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,317 ($17.21). The firm has a market capitalization of $936.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 568.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 688.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.75.

About Workspace Group

Workspace is focused on helping businesses perform at their very best. The Workspace Advantage is our unique customer offer and is open to all – we provide inspiring, flexible work spaces with super-fast technology in dynamic London locations. Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages 3.8 million sq.

