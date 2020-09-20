Workspace Group plc (LON:WKP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Workspace Group plc (LON:WKP) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 925.83 ($12.10).
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Workspace Group in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Workspace Group from GBX 815 ($10.65) to GBX 800 ($10.45) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Workspace Group from GBX 930 ($12.15) to GBX 700 ($9.15) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Workspace Group from GBX 875 ($11.43) to GBX 775 ($10.13) and set a “sector performer” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “reduce” rating on shares of Workspace Group in a research note on Thursday, July 9th.
In related news, insider Graham Clemett sold 5,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 682 ($8.91), for a total transaction of £39,535.54 ($51,660.19). Also, insider Stephen Hubbard acquired 8,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 591 ($7.72) per share, with a total value of £49,348.50 ($64,482.56).
About Workspace Group
Workspace is focused on helping businesses perform at their very best. The Workspace Advantage is our unique customer offer and is open to all – we provide inspiring, flexible work spaces with super-fast technology in dynamic London locations. Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages 3.8 million sq.
Read More: What are popular green investing opportunities?
Receive News & Ratings for Workspace Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workspace Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.