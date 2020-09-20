Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.83.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CAR. ValuEngine lowered Avis Budget Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Avis Budget Group from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research upped their price target on Avis Budget Group to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. TheStreet lowered Avis Budget Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In related news, Director Srs Investment Management, Llc purchased 285,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.50 per share, for a total transaction of $9,560,565.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 1,233,049 shares of company stock worth $40,779,593 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Avis Budget Group during the 1st quarter worth about $257,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 545,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,579,000 after purchasing an additional 93,125 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 250,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,477,000 after purchasing an additional 28,430 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 551.9% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,432,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,810,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059,250 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,058,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,609,000 after purchasing an additional 17,902 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Avis Budget Group stock opened at $30.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.72. Avis Budget Group has a 12-month low of $6.35 and a 12-month high of $52.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 2.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.88 and a 200 day moving average of $23.17.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported ($5.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($5.84) by $0.24. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 66.36% and a negative net margin of 4.15%. The company had revenue of $760.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $732.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 67.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Avis Budget Group will post -7.56 EPS for the current year.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers worldwide. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system with approximately 5,500 locations that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget brand, a vehicle rental and other mobility solutions primarily focuses on the value-conscious segments of the industry; the Zipcar brand, a membership-based car sharing network; and the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 18,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 640 dealer-operated and 430 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States.

