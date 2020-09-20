M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $137.39.

MTB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group upgraded M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on M&T Bank from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on M&T Bank from $148.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on M&T Bank in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st.

Shares of NYSE MTB opened at $101.78 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $105.16 and its 200 day moving average is $106.06. M&T Bank has a 52 week low of $85.09 and a 52 week high of $174.00. The company has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.11. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 22.36%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.37 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that M&T Bank will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

In related news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total transaction of $89,694.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,620.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTB. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in M&T Bank by 151.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,533,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,467,000 after purchasing an additional 923,381 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in M&T Bank by 10.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,955,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $719,401,000 after purchasing an additional 682,588 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in M&T Bank in the second quarter worth about $31,687,000. Polaris Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in M&T Bank in the first quarter worth about $24,834,000. Finally, London Co. of Virginia boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 44.0% in the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 751,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,711,000 after acquiring an additional 229,604 shares in the last quarter. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

