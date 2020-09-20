M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Posted by on Sep 20th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $137.39.

MTB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group upgraded M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on M&T Bank from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on M&T Bank from $148.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on M&T Bank in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st.

Shares of NYSE MTB opened at $101.78 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $105.16 and its 200 day moving average is $106.06. M&T Bank has a 52 week low of $85.09 and a 52 week high of $174.00. The company has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.11. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 22.36%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.37 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that M&T Bank will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

In related news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total transaction of $89,694.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,620.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTB. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in M&T Bank by 151.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,533,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,467,000 after purchasing an additional 923,381 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in M&T Bank by 10.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,955,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $719,401,000 after purchasing an additional 682,588 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in M&T Bank in the second quarter worth about $31,687,000. Polaris Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in M&T Bank in the first quarter worth about $24,834,000. Finally, London Co. of Virginia boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 44.0% in the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 751,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,711,000 after acquiring an additional 229,604 shares in the last quarter. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

Recommended Story: How to read a candlestick chart

Analyst Recommendations for M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB)

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Workspace Group plc Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts
Workspace Group plc Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts
Avis Budget Group Inc. Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts
Avis Budget Group Inc. Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts
M&T Bank Co. Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages
M&T Bank Co. Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages
Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts
Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts
CIELO S A/S Rating Lowered to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.
CIELO S A/S Rating Lowered to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.
Winpak Rating Increased to Outperform at CIBC
Winpak Rating Increased to Outperform at CIBC


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report