Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc (NYSE:SOI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc (NYSE:SOI) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.93.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on SOI shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 13th.
In other news, Director James R. Burke sold 7,305 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total transaction of $53,399.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 15.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
SOI opened at $6.70 on Friday. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $14.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 7.32 and a quick ratio of 7.23. The company has a market capitalization of $303.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -670.00 and a beta of 2.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.95.
Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 1.00%. The business had revenue of $9.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.39 million. Equities analysts expect that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.27%. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.82%.
Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Company Profile
Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc manufactures and rents mobile proppant and chemical management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. Its systems to transfer large quantities of proppant and chemicals to the well sites.
Read More: What is a capital gains distribution?
Receive News & Ratings for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.