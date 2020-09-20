CIELO S A/S (OTCMKTS:CIOXY) Rating Lowered to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

CIELO S A/S (OTCMKTS:CIOXY) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of CIELO S A/S from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th.

Shares of CIOXY stock opened at $0.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.87 and its 200 day moving average is $0.87. CIELO S A/S has a 52-week low of $0.51 and a 52-week high of $2.24.

CIELO S A/S (OTCMKTS:CIOXY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $456.66 million during the quarter. CIELO S A/S had a return on equity of 5.58% and a net margin of 6.85%.

About CIELO S A/S

Cielo SA, through its subsidiaries, provides payment services in Brazil. The company is involved in the provision of services related to credit and debit cards, and other payment methods, including signing up of merchants and service providers; rental, installation, and maintenance of point of sale terminals; and data capture and processing of electronic and manual transactions.

