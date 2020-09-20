Winpak (TSE:WPK) Rating Increased to Outperform at CIBC

Winpak (TSE:WPK) was upgraded by CIBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a C$52.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$45.00. CIBC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.12% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Winpak from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th.
TSE WPK opened at C$45.97 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$45.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$43.42. Winpak has a fifty-two week low of C$33.11 and a fifty-two week high of C$52.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion and a PE ratio of 27.76. The company has a quick ratio of 8.59, a current ratio of 10.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.
About Winpak
Winpak Ltd. manufactures and distributes packaging materials and related packaging machines in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Rigid Packaging and Flexible Lidding, Flexible Packaging, and Packaging Machinery. The company offers medical packaging products, including thermoforming films, pre-made cups, lidding films, die-cut lids, pouches, central supply room wraps and draping films, and packaging machinery; pharmaceutical packaging products, such as blister foils, pouch stock products, child-resistant blister lidding products, and cold form laminates; and laminations for pouches and lidding applications for personal care products, such as cosmetics, skin creams, and shampoos.
