Winpak (TSE:WPK) Rating Increased to Outperform at CIBC

Winpak (TSE:WPK) was upgraded by CIBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a C$52.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$45.00. CIBC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.12% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Winpak from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th.

TSE WPK opened at C$45.97 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$45.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$43.42. Winpak has a fifty-two week low of C$33.11 and a fifty-two week high of C$52.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion and a PE ratio of 27.76. The company has a quick ratio of 8.59, a current ratio of 10.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Winpak (TSE:WPK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported C$0.62 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$299.78 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Winpak will post 1.697268 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Winpak Ltd. manufactures and distributes packaging materials and related packaging machines in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Rigid Packaging and Flexible Lidding, Flexible Packaging, and Packaging Machinery. The company offers medical packaging products, including thermoforming films, pre-made cups, lidding films, die-cut lids, pouches, central supply room wraps and draping films, and packaging machinery; pharmaceutical packaging products, such as blister foils, pouch stock products, child-resistant blister lidding products, and cold form laminates; and laminations for pouches and lidding applications for personal care products, such as cosmetics, skin creams, and shampoos.

